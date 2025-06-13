China Silver Technology Announces Executive Director Resignation

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) has shared an announcement.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Wang Bing as an executive director, effective June 13, 2025. Mr. Wang is stepping down to focus on other business pursuits, and there are no disagreements with the board or issues needing shareholder attention. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Wang’s contributions during his tenure.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The company operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative lighting solutions and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 34,534,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$108.5M

