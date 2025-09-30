China Silver Group Grants Significant Share Awards to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Silver Group Ltd. ( (HK:0815) ).

China Silver Group Ltd. announced the grant of 234,212,000 awarded shares to 11 eligible employees under its share award scheme, representing 9.45% of the total shares in issue. This move, effective from September 30, 2025, aims to incentivize employees, although it does not require shareholder approval. The awarded shares will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, with specific conditions under which they may lapse, such as employee misconduct or insolvency.

More about China Silver Group Ltd.

China Silver Group Ltd. operates in the precious metals industry, focusing on the production and sale of silver and related products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 37,394,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.26B

See more insights into 0815 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

