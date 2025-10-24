China Shun Ke Long Reports Unaudited Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited ( (HK:0974) ).

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company reported an operating revenue of approximately RMB 376 million and a net loss attributable to equity shareholders of about RMB 5.17 million. The announcement highlights the importance of transparency and timely information for shareholders, although the figures have not been audited and may be subject to adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0974) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in retail and wholesale operations. The company focuses on providing consumer goods and services, with a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 142,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$363.1M

