China Shineway Reports 16.3% Turnover Decline for Nine Months Ending September 2025

The latest announcement is out from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( (HK:2877) ).

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited announced a turnover of RMB 2,415 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, marking a 16.3% decline compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in turnover was observed across all product categories, with injection products experiencing the largest drop at 23.6%. This downturn may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2877) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited stock, see the HK:2877 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and sale of various pharmaceutical products, including injection products, soft capsules, granules, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) formula granules.

Average Trading Volume: 1,356,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.66B

For a thorough assessment of 2877 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

