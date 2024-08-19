China Shineway Prepares to Discuss Interim Results

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:2877) has released an update.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to discuss and approve its interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the issuance of an interim dividend. This follows the company’s ongoing efforts to keep its shareholders informed and involved in key financial decisions.

