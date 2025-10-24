China Shenhua Energy Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Shenhua Energy Co ( (HK:1088) ) has shared an update.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited released its third quarterly report for 2025, indicating a decline in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. Revenue decreased by 13.1% to RMB 75,042 million, and profit attributable to equity holders fell by 11.8% to RMB 14,660 million. The report highlights a significant reduction in net cash generated from operating activities, which dropped by 19.9% from the previous year, reflecting challenges in the company’s financial performance.

More about China Shenhua Energy Co

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a major player in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the production and sale of coal and electricity. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 15,452,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$895.5B

