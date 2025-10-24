China Shenhua Energy Co Enters New Framework Agreement with China Railway

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Shenhua Energy Co ( (HK:1088) ).

China Shenhua Energy Co has announced the approval of a new 2026-2028 Continuing Connected Transactions Framework Agreement with Taiyuan Railway Bureau, acting on behalf of China Railway. This agreement, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028, continues the provision of transportation services, coal supply, and other products between the Group and China Railway Group. The decision follows an increase in the annual revenue cap for 2025 under the previous agreement, aiming to support a new logistics business model and boost transportation revenue. The new framework agreement is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under Hong Kong Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about China Shenhua Energy Co

China Shenhua Energy Co is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily focusing on coal production and electricity generation. The company is involved in providing transportation services, coal supply, and other related products and services, with a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 15,452,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$895.5B

