China Shenhua Energy Co Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

An announcement from China Shenhua Energy Co ( (HK:1088) ) is now available.

China Shenhua Energy Co, a leading player in the energy sector, recently held its second extraordinary general meeting for 2025, where all proposed resolutions were successfully passed. The meeting, attended by a significant number of shareholders and proxies, resulted in the approval of an interim dividend distribution and the granting of a general mandate to issue shares. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic focus on shareholder returns and operational flexibility, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1088) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Shenhua Energy Co stock, see the HK:1088 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Shenhua Energy Co

Average Trading Volume: 15,452,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$895.5B

For an in-depth examination of 1088 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

