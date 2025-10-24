China Shenhua Energy Announces Board Resolutions and New Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Shenhua Energy Co ( (HK:1088) ) has provided an update.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited announced the resolutions from the fourteenth meeting of its sixth board session, which included the approval of the third quarterly financial report for 2025 and a new framework agreement for continuing connected transactions with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. This announcement underscores the company’s ongoing strategic partnerships and financial transparency, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1088) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.00 price target.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a major player in the energy sector, primarily involved in the production and sale of coal and electricity. It operates within the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on energy production and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 15,452,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$895.5B

For a thorough assessment of 1088 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

