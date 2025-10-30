China Ruifeng Advances Energy Storage Projects in Hebei

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0527) ) has provided an update.

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. has announced the successful completion of the first phase of its grid-side independent energy storage power station project in northern Hebei, which is now fully operational and participating in electricity trading. The project, utilizing lithium iron phosphate battery technology, has already achieved positive economic returns and supports the expansion of the second phase. The second phase, selected as a pilot project by the Hebei Provincial Development and Reform Commission, will incorporate grid-forming energy storage technology and innovative battery solutions, aiming to enhance grid stability and efficiency in areas with high renewable energy integration.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0527) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd.

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on energy storage solutions. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in and constructs energy storage power stations, leveraging advanced battery technologies to enhance grid capabilities.

