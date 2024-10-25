China Resources Reports KPC’s Nine-Month Financials

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced the unaudited financial results for its subsidiary KPC Pharmaceuticals for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The report reveals a slight decline in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year, with a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Investors are advised to consider these figures carefully, as they represent only KPC’s performance and not the entire group.

