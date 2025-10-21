China Resources Pharmaceutical Completes First Tranche of 2025 Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has shared an announcement.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. announced the successful issuance of the first tranche of its 2025 corporate bonds in China, amounting to RMB1.1 billion with a 1.82% annual coupon rate. The proceeds will be used for various operational and developmental purposes, including debt repayment and investment in scientific and technological innovations, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market position.

More about China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products and healthcare services in China.

Average Trading Volume: 17,056,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$29.84B

