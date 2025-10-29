China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. Forms Nomination Committee to Boost Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. ( (HK:1209) ) has provided an update.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee to oversee the selection and appointment of directors, ensuring compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s independence requirements. This move is expected to enhance corporate governance by formalizing the process of board appointments, potentially improving the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1209) stock is a Buy with a HK$46.00 price target.

More about China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,584,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$96B



