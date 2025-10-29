China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Revises 2023 Leasing Agreement Caps

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. ( (HK:1209) ) is now available.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. announced a revision of the annual caps for its 2023 CR Land Property Leasing Framework Agreement due to anticipated insufficiency in meeting business needs. The revision, which complies with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, is necessary as the estimated rental payments are expected to exceed the original cap of RMB15 million for the financial year ending 2025. The transactions are subject to reporting and annual review requirements but are exempt from circular and independent shareholders’ approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1209) stock is a Buy with a HK$46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. stock, see the HK:1209 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. operates in the property leasing industry, providing office and employee quarters leasing services, as well as managing retail spaces under a commercial subleasing model. The company focuses on leasing agreements with CR Land, a significant controlling shareholder.

Average Trading Volume: 3,584,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$96B

See more data about 1209 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue