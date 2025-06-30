China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Expands Through Strategic Acquisitions

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. ( (HK:1209) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. has announced the acquisition of CR Networks SZ and China Net Data Technology GZ, which will become indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. Additionally, the company has entered into the 2025 Membership Operation and Marketing Business Framework Agreements to regulate membership and marketing services until the end of 2025. These transactions are subject to reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

