China Resources Land Renews Key Framework Agreements for 2026-2028

An announcement from China Resources Land ( (HK:1109) ) is now available.

China Resources Land, through its subsidiary CR Mixc Lifestyle, has renewed several framework agreements with CRH and CR Bank, effective from January 2026 to December 2028. These agreements facilitate the procurement of goods and services, value-added services, membership operations, marketing, property management, and financial services, ensuring streamlined operations and compliance with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions, subject to reporting and review requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about China Resources Land

China Resources Land is a company operating in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, property management, and value-added services. It is involved in the procurement of goods and services, property management, and financial services, primarily in collaboration with its subsidiaries and connected entities.

Average Trading Volume: 14,984,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$207.1B

