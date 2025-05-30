China Resources Cement Holdings Announces Cash Dividend with Currency Option

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Resources Cement Holdings ( (HK:1313) ) has issued an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has announced a cash dividend with a currency option for its shareholders. The final ordinary dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, is set at HKD 0.01 per share, with an option to receive the dividend in RMB at an exchange rate of HKD 1 to RMB 0.91642. Shareholders have until July 3, 2025, to elect their preferred currency option, with payment scheduled for July 23, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1313) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Resources Cement Holdings stock, see the HK:1313 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 12,230,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$11.59B

