China Resources Cement Announces Board Structure and Committees

An update from China Resources Cement Holdings ( (HK:1313) ) is now available.

China Resources Cement Holdings has announced the structure and membership of its Board of Directors and Board committees. The Board consists of a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific roles in various committees such as Strategy and Investment, Nomination, Remuneration and Appraisal, Audit, and Risk and Compliance. This information highlights the company’s commitment to corporate governance and structured management, which could enhance its strategic decision-making and compliance processes.

More about China Resources Cement Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 3.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,744

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.37B

