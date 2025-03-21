China Resources Beverage Declares Special Dividend for 2024

China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited ( (HK:2460) ) has shared an update.

China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited has announced a special cash dividend of RMB 0.176 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be payable in Hong Kong dollars, with the exact amount to be announced, and shareholders have the option to receive the dividend in RMB. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to providing returns to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited

China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various drink products. The company is known for its market presence in China, where it caters to a wide consumer base with its diverse beverage offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 27.09%

Average Trading Volume: 4,159,099

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.73B

See more insights into 2460 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com