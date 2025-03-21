China Resources Beverage Announces Final Dividend for 2024

China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited ( (HK:2460) ) has shared an update.

China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.307 per share for the year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with the exact amount to be announced, and shareholders have the option to receive the dividend in RMB. The ex-dividend date is set for June 12, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for July 24, 2025. This decision may impact the company’s market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence and potentially influencing stockholder decisions.

China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various beverage products. The company is known for its market presence in China, offering a range of products that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

