China Resources Beer Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

The latest update is out from China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co ( (HK:0291) ).

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its corporate governance practices. The Committee is tasked with reviewing the Board’s composition, developing nomination policies, and ensuring diversity and transparency in the selection process of Board members. This move is aimed at aligning the Board’s structure with the company’s corporate strategy and improving its governance framework.

More about China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the beverage industry with a focus on beer production and distribution. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock codes 291 (HKD counter) and 80291 (RMB counter).

Average Trading Volume: 17,567,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.51B

