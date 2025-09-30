China Rare Earth Holdings Faces Operational and Legal Challenges Amidst Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ) has issued an update.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has provided a supplemental announcement regarding its ongoing resumption progress, litigation updates, and continued suspension of trading. The company is dealing with allegations of misappropriation of assets by former management, which has led to minimal or suspended operations of its subsidiaries. The current board is actively working to retrieve necessary documents and records, facing challenges in accessing them. The company is also in the process of changing legal representatives to facilitate this retrieval and has discovered information on several lawsuits against its subsidiaries.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth and refractory material industries through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

