China Rare Earth Holdings Announces Director’s Departure Amid Debt Issues

An announcement from China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ) is now available.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has announced the vacation of office of its executive director, Mr. Jiang Quanlong, due to his inability to settle outstanding debts exceeding RMB200 million, which has led to external debt disputes. The company has also continued its trading halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

More about China Rare Earth Holdings

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and distribution of rare earth elements and refractory products. The company is a key player in the market, leveraging its expertise to cater to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 61,187,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

