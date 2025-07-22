China Rare Earth Holdings Announces Board Roles and Functions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ).

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors. Ms. Guo Jinying has been appointed as the acting chairman of the board, responsible for financial strategic planning and execution. The board also includes Mr. Man Kong Yui, Mr. Kang Shuaijie, and Mr. Yip Tze Wai Albert, who hold various independent non-executive director roles and chairmanships of key committees. This announcement highlights the company’s focus on strengthening its governance and strategic oversight, which could impact its operational effectiveness and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Rare Earth Holdings

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and supply of rare earth materials and products. The company is involved in strategic planning and execution within its group of subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 61,187,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

Find detailed analytics on 0769 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue