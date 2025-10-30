China Railway Group Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Railway Group ( (HK:0390) ) has shared an update.

China Railway Group Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, revealing a decline in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue decreased by 4.53% to RMB 262.72 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 9.98% to RMB 5.66 billion. The financial results indicate challenges in the operating environment, impacting the company’s profitability and cash flow, with significant decreases in net cash generated from operating activities.

More about China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited operates in the infrastructure construction industry, focusing on engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company is a major player in the railway and urban transit sectors, providing comprehensive solutions for infrastructure development projects.

