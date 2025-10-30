China Railway Group Announces 2025 Interim Dividend Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Railway Group ( (HK:0390) ) just unveiled an update.

China Railway Group Limited has announced its 2025 Interim Dividend Plan, which includes a cash dividend of RMB 0.082 per share. The plan, approved by the company’s 2024 annual general meeting, reflects the company’s commitment to providing reasonable returns to shareholders while supporting its long-term development. The total share capital as of October 30, 2025, was over 24 billion shares, with adjustments to the total distribution amount to be made if necessary. This announcement underscores China Railway’s strategic focus on balancing shareholder returns with sustainable growth, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0390) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.30 price target.

More about China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited operates in the infrastructure construction industry, primarily focusing on railway, highway, and urban rail transit projects. The company is a major player in the construction sector, providing engineering, procurement, and construction services, and is listed on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 29,002,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$146.1B

