China Railway Construction Reports Q3 2025 Operating Results

The latest update is out from China Railway Construction ( (HK:1186) ).

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited announced its major operating information for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a 3.08% increase in the total value of newly signed contracts compared to the same period last year. Notable growth was seen in environmental protection and emerging industries, while real estate development operations experienced a decline in sales contract value by 11.53%.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on construction operations, environmental protection, planning, design, consultancy, manufacturing, materials and logistics, industrial finance, and emerging industries. The company also engages in real estate development, including sales contracts and land acquisition.

