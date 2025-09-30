China Qinfa Group Secures Coal Supply Agreement with Zhejiang Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Qinfa Group Ltd. ( (HK:0866) ) has shared an announcement.

China Qinfa Group Ltd. announced a new Coal Supply Agreement between its subsidiary SDE and Zhejiang Energy Asia Pacific. This agreement involves the sale of 75,000 MT of Indonesian steam coal, with a potential adjustment of 10% in quantity. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and annual review but exempt from certain approval requirements. This agreement strengthens Qinfa’s market position and underscores its strategic partnerships in the coal supply chain.

More about China Qinfa Group Ltd.

China Qinfa Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the coal industry. The company focuses on the supply and trading of coal, with a market focus that includes various subsidiaries and partnerships.

