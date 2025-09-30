China Properties Investment Enters Agreement for New Energy Asset Tokenization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Properties Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0736) ).

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited has entered into a services agreement with Guangdong Tianyima Digital Energy Co., Ltd. to provide consultancy services for the tokenization of new energy assets valued at approximately USD 200 million. This collaboration involves designing a comprehensive RWA financing plan for photovoltaic power stations in New Zealand, Malaysia, and Thailand, and includes establishing a compliance framework, coordinating legal due diligence, and supporting the issuance of digital tokens. The agreement marks a significant step in expanding the company’s involvement in the new energy sector, potentially enhancing its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about China Properties Investment Holdings Limited

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited operates in the consultancy sector, offering services related to real world assets (RWA). The company focuses on providing consultancy and related services for the tokenization and issuance of overseas new energy assets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,698,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$211.1M

