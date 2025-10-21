China Pacific Insurance Announces Q3 2025 Results Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) has provided an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced a voluntary presentation of its 2025 third quarter results, scheduled for October 30, 2025. This initiative aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s financial performance and operational status, with the Chairman and senior management available to address investor queries during a live streaming session.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. It provides a range of insurance products and services, focusing on both life and non-life insurance sectors, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

