China Overseas Land Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2024, were approved by shareholders. Key approvals included the adoption of the audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend of HK45 cents per share, and re-election of directors. The company also received the mandate to buy back and issue shares, not exceeding 10% of the number in issue.

