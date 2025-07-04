China Overseas Grand Oceans Reports June 2025 Operating Statistics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ( (HK:0081) ) has shared an update.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited reported its unaudited operating statistics for June 2025, revealing a slight decrease in property contracted sales by 0.9% year-on-year, while the contracted gross floor area (GFA) increased by 8.9%. For the first half of 2025, total property contracted sales saw a 12.7% decrease, with a corresponding 11.1% decrease in total contracted GFA. The company also acquired two new projects in Hefei, Anhui Province, contributing to a total new GFA acquisition of 1,328,263 square meters from January to June 2025, at a total land cost of RMB6,187,040,000. These developments indicate a strategic expansion in key regions, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and future growth.

More about China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and sales. The company is involved in acquiring and developing residential and commercial properties, with a market focus primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 9,282,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.48B

