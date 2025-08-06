China Overseas Grand Oceans Reports Decline in Sales Amid New Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ( (HK:0081) ) has provided an announcement.

In July 2025, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited reported a decrease in property contracted sales and gross floor area (GFA) compared to the previous year, with sales amounting to RMB2,039 million and GFA reaching 188,700 square meters. From January to July 2025, total contracted sales were RMB18,649 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 12.2%. Despite the downturn, the company acquired a new project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, with a GFA of 156,904 square meters, contributing to a total newly acquired GFA of 1,485,167 square meters for the year. These acquisitions, however, come with a significant land cost of RMB6,478 million, indicating a strategic investment in expanding their property portfolio amidst a challenging market.

More about China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and sale of residential and commercial properties, primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 9,741,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.83B

