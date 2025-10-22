China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Decline Amid Continued Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ( (HK:0081) ) is now available.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue and operating profit decreasing by 21.2% and 46.7% respectively compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company continued its expansion by acquiring new land parcels and maintaining a substantial land bank, while emphasizing prudent financial management and monitoring external economic factors to maximize long-term shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0081) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and sales. The company is involved in acquiring land and developing residential and commercial properties primarily in the Chinese Mainland.

Average Trading Volume: 13,403,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.12B

For detailed information about 0081 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

