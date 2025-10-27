China Oil & Gas Group Announces Asset Acquisition Intent

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Oil & Gas Group ( (HK:0603) ) just unveiled an update.

China Oil & Gas Group Limited has announced a letter of intent for asset acquisition involving its subsidiaries. Shengli Share intends to acquire equity interests in four target companies through share issuance and cash payment. The transactions are subject to due diligence, internal decision-making, and regulatory approvals. This strategic move could impact the company’s operations and industry positioning by potentially streamlining its asset portfolio.

More about China Oil & Gas Group

China Oil & Gas Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the oil and gas industry. It operates through its subsidiaries to provide energy solutions, with a market focus on natural gas investments and related energy sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -19.43%

Average Trading Volume: 2,814,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$666.2M

