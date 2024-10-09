China Oceanwide Holdings Announces Corporate Updates

China Oceanwide Holdings (DE:HRH) has released an update.

China Oceanwide Holdings Limited (In Liquidation) has announced the appointment of new liquidators, an ongoing suspension of trading, and non-compliance with listing rules due to the resignation of their company secretary. The newly appointed liquidators are currently assessing the company’s and its subsidiaries’ operations, with further updates to be provided. Trading of the company’s shares will remain suspended until further notice, and shareholders are advised to seek professional advice regarding the implications of these developments.

