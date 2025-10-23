China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Relocates Hong Kong Office

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited ( (HK:0611) ) has provided an update.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from October 23, 2025. This relocation to China Merchants Plaza indicates a strategic move that could impact the company’s operational efficiency and market presence in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0611) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited operates in the nuclear energy sector, focusing on the development and management of nuclear energy projects. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and has a significant presence in Hong Kong.

