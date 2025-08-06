China Nuclear Energy Expects 15% Profit Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited ( (HK:0611) ) has issued an announcement.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited has issued a positive profit alert, anticipating a net profit increase of at least 15% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is driven by improved operations and maintenance of power stations, expansion in photovoltaic capacity, and significant developments in energy storage projects, contributing to increased revenue and profitability.

More about China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of power stations, including wind, solar, and energy storage facilities. The company is actively expanding its capacity and enhancing its operational efficiency to strengthen its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 5,138,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$898.2M

