China Nuclear Energy Advances with Jiyuan Energy Storage Project

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited ( (HK:0611) ) just unveiled an update.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited, through its subsidiary Nanjing CNI, has entered into agreements for the purchase of energy storage system equipment and construction services for the Jiyuan Energy Storage Power Station. The agreements, valued at RMB141.6 million and RMB63.36 million respectively, are part of the company’s strategy to enhance its energy infrastructure. The Jiyuan Energy Storage Power Station is expected to connect to the grid by August 30, 2025, and will be owned and operated by the company, potentially strengthening its position in the energy market.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on nuclear and renewable energy solutions. The company is involved in the development and management of energy projects, including energy storage systems, which are crucial for enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

