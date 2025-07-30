China NT Pharma Group Transitions to AI-Driven Healthcare

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1011) ).

China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. is transforming into an AI-driven high-tech medical enterprise, focusing on building a full-cycle intelligent healthcare ecosystem for bone health. The company is advancing its bone health diagnostics business through acquisitions and partnerships, including a collaboration with a Chinese state-owned company to establish a Smart Healthcare Center, aiming to enhance shareholder returns.

More about China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd.

China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive pharmaceutical enterprise with 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, known for its extensive management expertise and robust medical network. The company is transitioning into an AI-driven high-tech medical enterprise, focusing on creating an intelligent healthcare ecosystem platform, particularly in bone health.

Average Trading Volume: 921,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$445M

For a thorough assessment of 1011 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue