China Nonferrous Mining Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1258) ) has issued an announcement.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited announced a change in its board with the resignation of Mr. Yaoyu Tan as a non-executive director and audit committee member, effective October 28, 2025, due to other business commitments. Mr. Zhijiang Chen, with over 12 years of experience in financial management, has been appointed to fill these roles. This change is expected to bring fresh financial expertise to the company’s board, potentially impacting its strategic financial decisions and strengthening its industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1258) stock is a Buy with a HK$15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. stock, see the HK:1258 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of nonferrous metals. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper and cobalt products, primarily serving markets in Africa and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 20,585,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.98B

For an in-depth examination of 1258 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue