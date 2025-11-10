China New Town Development Delays Circular Dispatch, Granted Waiver

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1278) ) has provided an announcement.

China New Town Development Company Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to financial assistance for a joint venture. The company received a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to extend the deadline for dispatching the circular until December 3, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize necessary information.

Average Trading Volume: 1,269,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$904.5M

