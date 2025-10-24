China National Building Material Co Strengthens Financial Position Through Bond Issuances

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China National Building Material Co has been actively issuing corporate bonds to professional investors, with a recent tranche completed in October 2025 valued at RMB1 billion. The company has also issued multiple tranches of renewable corporate bonds throughout 2025, indicating a strategic move to secure long-term financing and enhance its financial flexibility, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3323) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China National Building Material Co stock, see the HK:3323 Stock Forecast page.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of materials essential for construction and infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 30,860,605

Current Market Cap: HK$43.51B

See more insights into 3323 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue