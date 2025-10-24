China National Building Material Co Reports Decline in BNBM’s Nine-Month Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) is now available.

China National Building Material Co has released its financial data for its subsidiary, BNBM, for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report indicates a decline in net profit attributable to shareholders by 29.47% compared to the previous year, with a total operating revenue decrease of 2.25%. Despite a slight increase in total assets and shareholders’ equity, the company faces challenges with a significant drop in net cash flow from operating activities by 43.13%. These financial indicators suggest potential operational and market challenges that could impact the company’s strategic positioning and stakeholder confidence.

China National Building Material Co is a prominent company in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of materials such as cement, gypsum board, and glass fiber. The company operates primarily within China, with its subsidiary, Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company (BNBM), being a significant player in the market, particularly noted for its listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 30,860,605

Current Market Cap: HK$43.51B

