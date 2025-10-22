China National Building Material Announces Supervisor Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ).

China National Building Material Company Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Yu Yuehua from her position as a staff representative supervisor due to a work adjustment. Her departure does not affect the company’s supervisory committee operations or its compliance with statutory requirements. Ms. Yu’s resignation is amicable, with no disagreements with the board or matters needing shareholder attention. The company expressed gratitude for her diligent service and contributions.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the building materials industry. The company focuses on producing and supplying a wide range of building materials, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 31,884,292

Current Market Cap: HK$42.9B

