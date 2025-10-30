China Modern Dairy Expands Stake in Organic Milk Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1117) ) has issued an update.

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. has entered into conditional agreements to purchase shares of China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited, totaling 107,200,000 shares for HK$37,520,000. This transaction is part of a broader strategic move, including a possible mandatory conditional cash offer and a major connected transaction, to strengthen its influence in the organic milk market. Additionally, Start Great has granted an irrevocable voting proxy to China Modern Dairy over a significant portion of its shares, enhancing CMD’s decision-making power within China Shengmu.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1117) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1117 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the dairy industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of dairy products, with a market focus on organic milk through its association with China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 25,085,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.55B

Learn more about 1117 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue