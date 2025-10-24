China Mobile Increases Stake in SPD Bank Through Bond Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Mobile ( (HK:0941) ) just unveiled an update.

China Mobile Limited announced that Guangdong Mobile, a subsidiary, has converted SPD Bank A-Shares Convertible Bonds into approximately 118,611,350 SPD Bank A-Shares. This transaction, valued at RMB1,483,828,000, increases China Mobile’s stake in SPD Bank from 17.88% to 18.18%. The conversion is part of a strategy to acquire shares at market-comparable prices, enhancing SPD Bank’s capital strength and allowing China Mobile to benefit from the bank’s performance. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement.

China Mobile Limited is a major telecommunications company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in providing mobile voice and multimedia services through its nationwide mobile telecommunications network. The company is a significant player in the telecommunications industry, focusing on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings.

