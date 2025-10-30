China Minsheng Banking Releases 2025 Q3 Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Minsheng Banking ( (HK:1988) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. has released its 2025 Third Quarterly Report, highlighting the unaudited financial data prepared according to Chinese accounting standards. The report assures stakeholders of the accuracy and completeness of the information, with the Board of Directors and senior management assuming responsibility for its truthfulness. This announcement underscores the bank’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening its position in the financial market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1988) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.80 price target.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock limited company. It is primarily engaged in providing a range of banking services and products, focusing on both corporate and personal banking sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 33,091,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$188.9B

