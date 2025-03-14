China Minsheng Banking Announces Director Resignation

China Minsheng Banking ( (HK:1988) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Hongwei from his roles as vice chairman and director due to personal health reasons, effective March 15, 2025. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported with the board or management, and the board expressed gratitude for his contributions.

More about China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on strategic development and consumer rights protection.

YTD Price Performance: 15.81%

Average Trading Volume: 651,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.13B

Learn more about 1988 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com