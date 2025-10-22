China Mining International Faces Court Ruling in Loan Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Mining International Ltd. ( (SG:BHD) ) has issued an update.

China Mining International Ltd. announced an update regarding a loan dispute involving its subsidiary, Henan Zhongnong Huasheng Agricultural Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhongyuan Bank Zhengzhou Branch. The mediation process failed due to financial constraints of the guarantor, leading to a court ruling that ordered Zhongnong Huasheng to repay RMB 3.9 million plus interest, with an option to appeal the decision.

China Mining International Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,269,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$14.69M

